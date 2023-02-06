SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

State Department switches to Calibri font

The State Department is now using Calibri font for all of its communications.
The State Department is now using Calibri font for all of its communications.(Source: U.S. Department of State)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. State Department has changed its font style.

The agency is now using the Calibri font in all of its communications.

The State Department had been using Times New Roman since 2004.

The Internal Diversity and Disability Group recommended the Calibri font because they said it is simpler and easier to read, especially for those with dyslexia or aging eyes.

Calibri also offers a wider range of characters, so it works well in other languages.

Times New Roman has more flourishes, which can cause some visual recognition issues, especially on screens.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on the eastbound side of I-26 near the 197-mile marker at 4:45 a.m.
2 killed in Berkeley Co. wrong-way crash
Deputies responded to Bar 52 on Saturday, Jan 28, just before 1 a.m.
Report: Fight led to deadly Moncks Corner bar shooting
Police responded to North Basilica Avenue.
Police respond to incident in Hanahan
David Balogun, 9, has earned his high school diploma.
‘I want to be an astrophysicist’: 9-year-old graduates high school
The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District responded to the 400th block of Commonwealth Rd.,...
2 displaced by Charleston Co. house fire

Latest News

VIDEO: 2 displaced by Charleston Co. house fire
VIDEO: 2 displaced by Charleston Co. house fire
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 2 killed in Berkeley Co. wrong-way crash
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Lowcountry activists gather to address police brutality
After a powerful earthquake, buildings were reported collapsed in a wide area extending from...
Powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria, kills more than 2,300
An investigation is underway after a body was pulled from a pond in Summerville Sunday.
Police pull body from pond in Summerville