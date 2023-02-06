Stingrays complete sweep of Worcester on the road

WORCESTER, MA – The South Carolina Stingrays (26-10-4-1) completed a three-game sweep of the Worcester Railers (22-20-3-0) by a final score of 4-2 on Sunday behind Clay Stevenson’s 27-save performance at the DCU Center.

The Stingrays took a 1-0 lead on Bear Hughes’ 17th goal of the season at the 4:57 mark of the opening stanza. Hughes received a pass from Anthony Del Gaizo in the slot and fired a shot over the blocker of Brent Moran for the only goal of the first period.

Andrew Cherniwchan doubled the South Carolina lead midway through the second period on his seventh goal of the year. On the man advantage, Ryan Scarfo collected a rebound and directed a pass to Cherniwchan where the captain flung a shot from the left circle into an open net for the 2-0 lead.

Worcester cut the deficit in half on Anthony Repaci’s ninth marker of the season late in the middle frame. Jimmy Lambert circled the offensive zone and fed Repaci on the left circle where the forward turned and sent a shot past the glove of Stevenson for the 2-1 game.

Lambert evened the score at two goals apiece only 32 seconds into the final period on his ninth goal of the season. Lambert stickhandled into the attacking zone and lifted a shot past Stevenson for the 2-2 game.

Nearly three minutes later, Kevin O’Neil regained the South Carolina advantage with his 15th snipe of the year. O’Neil squared up with Moran at the top of the left circle and lifted a puck through traffic for the 3-2 lead.

Worcester pulled their goaltender as time wound down, leaving an empty net for nearly two minutes. Tarek Baker iced the game with 49 seconds remaining in regulation on his sixth goal of the season in the Stingrays’ 4-2 win.

The Stingrays complete their seven-game road trip this Thursday, February 9th, against the Savannah Ghost Pirates at Enmarket Arena in Georgia. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

