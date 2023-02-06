SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Strongest earthquake in 40 years startles western New York

Small earthquakes are not unusual in upstate New York but are rarely felt as strongly.
Small earthquakes are not unusual in upstate New York but are rarely felt as strongly.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A small earthquake rumbled through western New York early Monday, alarming people in a region unaccustomed to such shaking but apparently causing no significant damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey preliminarily reported a 3.8 earthquake centered east of Buffalo in the suburb of West Seneca at about 6:15 a.m. Seismologist Yaareb Altaweel said it was the region’s strongest quake in at least 40 years.

The shaking lasted a few seconds and sent residents first to their windows and then to social media in search of an explanation.

“It felt like a car hit my house in Buffalo. I jumped out of bed,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted. County emergency services officials confirmed the earthquake was felt in at least a 30-mile radius, including in Niagara Falls, about 20 miles north of Buffalo, he said.

Earthquake Canada, which measured a 4.2 magnitude event, reported it was felt slightly in southern Ontario.

Small earthquakes are not unusual in upstate New York but are rarely felt as strongly. The earthquake comes on the heels of two record-breaking weather events in the region: A snowstorm that dropped as much as 7 feet of snow in November and a blizzard in December that is blamed for 47 deaths.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on the eastbound side of I-26 near the 197-mile marker at 4:45 a.m.
2 killed in Berkeley Co. wrong-way crash
Deputies responded to Bar 52 on Saturday, Jan 28, just before 1 a.m.
Report: Fight led to deadly Moncks Corner bar shooting
Police responded to North Basilica Avenue.
Police respond to incident in Hanahan
David Balogun, 9, has earned his high school diploma.
‘I want to be an astrophysicist’: 9-year-old graduates high school
The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District responded to the 400th block of Commonwealth Rd.,...
2 displaced by Charleston Co. house fire

Latest News

VIDEO: 2 displaced by Charleston Co. house fire
VIDEO: 2 displaced by Charleston Co. house fire
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 2 killed in Berkeley Co. wrong-way crash
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Lowcountry activists gather to address police brutality
After a powerful earthquake, buildings were reported collapsed in a wide area extending from...
Powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria, kills more than 2,300
An investigation is underway after a body was pulled from a pond in Summerville Sunday.
Police pull body from pond in Summerville