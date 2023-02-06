Summerville alum AJ Green announces retirement from NFL

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville alum AJ Green announced his retirement from the National Football League on Monday just a few weeks after completing his 11th season in the league.

“Thank you. Thank you to all who have supported, encouraged, and inspired me throughout my career.” Green said on an Instagram post. “Special thank you to the University of Georgia, Cincinnati Bengals, and Arizona Cardinals for the opportunity to pursue my dreams. I’ve stayed true to the game and it owes me nothing. Be blessed.. Love y’all! The next chapter begins…”

In his time in the league, Green played the first 9 with the Cincinnati Bengals and the final 2 with the Arizona Cardinals.

He finishes his career with 727 catches, 10,514 yards and 70 touchdowns.

The Lowcountry native was a 7-time Pro Bowl selection and was named an All-Pro twice.

7x Pro Bowl WR A.J. Green announces his retirement after 12 seasons. pic.twitter.com/nrHLJIKKAo — NFL (@NFL) February 6, 2023

After helping to lead Summerville to the 2007 state championship game, Green would go on to star at Georgia where he would play 3 seasons and make 166 catches for 2619 yards and 23 touchdowns. He would be named a two-time All-American and two-time All-SEC selection before declaring for the NFL Draft.

One of the best to ever wear the green & gold!



Congratulations on a great career, AJ! #GoBigGreen | #Family pic.twitter.com/eI5QYiB8TL — Summerville Football (@SummervilleFB) February 6, 2023

Green would be taken with the 4th overall pick in the 2011 draft by the Bengals. He would go on to finish 2nd in franchise history in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns trailing only Chad Johnson in each category.

Forever a Bengals great.



Congratulations on retirement and one heck of a career, @ajgreen_18 👏 pic.twitter.com/DQvx5d5VWB — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) February 6, 2023

