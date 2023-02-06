SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Summerville alum AJ Green announces retirement from NFL

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green runs in for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL...
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green runs in for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)(Frank Victores | AP)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville alum AJ Green announced his retirement from the National Football League on Monday just a few weeks after completing his 11th season in the league.

“Thank you. Thank you to all who have supported, encouraged, and inspired me throughout my career.” Green said on an Instagram post. “Special thank you to the University of Georgia, Cincinnati Bengals, and Arizona Cardinals for the opportunity to pursue my dreams. I’ve stayed true to the game and it owes me nothing. Be blessed.. Love y’all! The next chapter begins…”

In his time in the league, Green played the first 9 with the Cincinnati Bengals and the final 2 with the Arizona Cardinals.

He finishes his career with 727 catches, 10,514 yards and 70 touchdowns.

The Lowcountry native was a 7-time Pro Bowl selection and was named an All-Pro twice.

After helping to lead Summerville to the 2007 state championship game, Green would go on to star at Georgia where he would play 3 seasons and make 166 catches for 2619 yards and 23 touchdowns. He would be named a two-time All-American and two-time All-SEC selection before declaring for the NFL Draft.

Green would be taken with the 4th overall pick in the 2011 draft by the Bengals. He would go on to finish 2nd in franchise history in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns trailing only Chad Johnson in each category.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on the eastbound side of I-26 near the 197-mile marker at 4:45 a.m.
2 killed in Berkeley Co. wrong-way crash
Deputies responded to Bar 52 on Saturday, Jan 28, just before 1 a.m.
Report: Fight led to deadly Moncks Corner bar shooting
Police responded to North Basilica Avenue.
Police respond to incident in Hanahan
David Balogun, 9, has earned his high school diploma.
‘I want to be an astrophysicist’: 9-year-old graduates high school
An investigation is underway after a body was pulled from a pond in Summerville Sunday.
Police pull body from pond in Summerville

Latest News

The South Carolina Stingrays (26-10-4-1) completed a three-game sweep of the Worcester Railers...
Stingrays complete sweep of Worcester on the road
South Carolina's Raven Johnson (25) reacts toward teammate Aliyah Boston, left, in the first...
No. 1 South Carolina tops fifth-ranked UConn 81-77
Grayson Cole Wins PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Event in North Charleston on Saturday
Grayson Cole Wins PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Event in North Charleston
VIDEO: UNCG def. The Citadel 79-59
VIDEO: UNCG def. The Citadel 79-59