Sunny and warmer weather ahead this week!

Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 8:14 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure is building in following a weekend that ended with clouds and a few showers. It’s back to sunshine today and temperatures will be warming over the next couple days. Highs will warm from the mid 60s today to the upper 60s tomorrow and low to mid 70s on Wednesday and Thursday. Showers/storms are likely on Friday with our next cold front that will cool us down for the weekend.

TODAY: Sunny Sky. High 65.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 67.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 73.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 75.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with Rain Likely. High 68.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 58.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 58.

