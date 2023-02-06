SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Teenage girl killed by shark while jet skiing in Australia

Police in Australia say a 16-year-old girl was killed in a suspected shark attack after she...
Police in Australia say a 16-year-old girl was killed in a suspected shark attack after she jumped into the water while jet skiing with her friends.(Source: Nine News via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 11:58 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERTH, Australia (AP) - A teenage girl was killed in a suspected shark attack in the Western Australian city of Perth after she jumped from her jet ski, police said Saturday.

The 16-year-old was pulled from the Swan River with critical injuries. Emergency personnel provided medical assistance to her at the scene but she died, said Police Acting Inspector Paul Robinson.

He said the victim was with her friends on jet skis. “There was possibly a pod of dolphins seen nearby and the young female jumped in the water to swim nearby the dolphins.

“The family weren’t there when this took place, however, her friends were and as you can imagine this is an extremely traumatic incident for anyone to witness so obviously we’re offering counselling services to anyone who did witness it or is affected by the incident,” he said.

He said the Department of Fisheries had advised him it was unusual for a shark to be so far down the river, which flows through Perth into the Indian Ocean.

“I’ve spoken to fisheries and water police and unfortunately we have no idea what type of shark it is,” Robinson said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on the eastbound side of I-26 near the 197-mile marker at 4:45 a.m.
2 killed in Berkeley Co. wrong-way crash
Deputies responded to Bar 52 on Saturday, Jan 28, just before 1 a.m.
Report: Fight led to deadly Moncks Corner bar shooting
Police responded to North Basilica Avenue.
Police respond to incident in Hanahan
David Balogun, 9, has earned his high school diploma.
‘I want to be an astrophysicist’: 9-year-old graduates high school
The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District responded to the 400th block of Commonwealth Rd.,...
2 displaced by Charleston Co. house fire

Latest News

VIDEO: 2 displaced by Charleston Co. house fire
VIDEO: 2 displaced by Charleston Co. house fire
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 2 killed in Berkeley Co. wrong-way crash
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Lowcountry activists gather to address police brutality
The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District responded to the 400th block of Commonwealth Rd.,...
2 displaced by Charleston Co. house fire
It happened on the eastbound side of I-26 near the 197-mile marker at 4:45 a.m.
2 killed in Berkeley Co. wrong-way crash