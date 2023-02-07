1 dead, 4 injured in Berkeley Co. crash, troopers say

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Berkeley County.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. Monday on Farmington Road near Tomaka Road, approximately one mile east of Summerville, according to Master Trooper James Miller.

The highway patrol says a 2011 Chevy Tahoe was traveling west on Farmington Road when an eastbound 2008 Chevy Corvette cross the center line. The driver and the three passengers in the Tahoe were transported by EMS with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Miler.

The driver of the Corvette died in the crash, Miller said.

The Berkeley County Coroner has not yet identified the victim.

