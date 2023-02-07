Above average temps through the end of the week with increasing rain chances!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will provide dry weather for the rest of the day! After a pleasant afternoon with temperatures near 70, we fall into the 60s this evening. It won’t be quite as chilly tonight with overnight lows in the 40s. Other than a few more clouds in the sky, another beautiful and warmer day is ahead for Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 70s. A storm system will start to slide through the southeast Thursday leading to a slight chance of rain here locally by the end of the day. A better rain chance arrives Thursday night and Friday with showers likely and even a few thunderstorms possible. A cold front will arrive late in the day but an upper level disturbance will lag behind the front keeping the rain chance going Friday night and Saturday despite the front moving offshore. Temperatures will still be in the 70s with the rain on Friday but will cool into the 40s and 50s with the rain continuing into Saturday morning. Some of our most recent computer guidance slows the upper level system across the area which would keep showers in the forecast through Sunday. We will continue to monitor. Highs over the weekend will be cool, in the low 50s.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 70, Low 47.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 73, Low 55.

THURSDAY: Increasing Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 75, Low 62.

FRIDAY: Cloudy. Showers Likely. High 70, Low 51.

SATURDAY: Cloudy. Showers Likely. High 53, Low 48.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Showers Possible. High 50, Low 40.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.