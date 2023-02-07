Above average temps through the end of the work week!
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will provide plenty of sunshine today taking us from a cold start this morning to a warm finish this afternoon. Temperatures will climb from the 30s this morning to near 70° this afternoon.
TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 70.
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 73.
THURSDAY: Increasing Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 75.
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Showers Likely. High 73.
SATURDAY: Mainly Cloudy. AM Showers Likely. High 53.
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 58.
