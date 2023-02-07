SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Classroom Champions: Sanders Clyde music teacher needs keyboards for her club

A Sanders Clyde Elementary School teacher says music is the heart and soul of her classroom.
By Aisha Tyler
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Music is the heart and soul of Shayla Holmes’s classroom.

Holmes has been teaching at Sanders Clyde Elementary School for two years. She has now also started a piano club to give her Title I students a chance to learn how to play.

“Every single day I have a kid ask can I play the piano can I please play the piano and I say yes because I don’t want to take that opportunity away from them,” Holmes said.

Holmes says her students are gaining so many skills from learning how to play the piano.

They are also building amazing relationships with one another.

Right now, says she has eleven students in her piano club but only has seven pianos.

For her Donor’s Choose Project, Holmes is asking for three beginner keyboard pianos. She’s also asking for stands, benches, headphones, microphones and sheet music.

“As long as their confidence grows and the skills transfer into their other classes, I’m perfectly fine,” Holmes said.

Holmes says the keyboards will be used for future performances, talent shows and recitals.

You can help this Charleston County School District teacher and her Donor’s Choose Project by visiting this website.

All donations are tax deductible.

Donors Choose collects your money, then buys the items and sends them to the teacher.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on the eastbound side of I-26 near the 197-mile marker at 4:45 a.m.
Coroner identifies 2 people killed in Berkeley Co. wrong-way crash
Deputies responded to Bar 52 on Saturday, Jan 28, just before 1 a.m.
Report: Fight led to deadly Moncks Corner bar shooting
An investigation is underway after a body was pulled from a pond in Summerville Sunday.
Police pull body from pond in Summerville
Alex Murdaugh, center, speaks with attorney Dick Harpootlian during Murdaugh's double murder...
Day 11: Judge allows admission of financial evidence in Murdaugh murder trial
Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a crash that killed a...
Coroner identifies man killed in Johns Island motorcycle crash

Latest News

VIDEO: 2 displaced by Charleston Co. house fire
VIDEO: 2 displaced by Charleston Co. house fire
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 2 killed in Berkeley Co. wrong-way crash
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Lowcountry activists gather to address police brutality
Future site of a 2nd through 5th grade elementary school on Johns Island.
Charleston Co. School District makes progress with new Johns Island elementary