Classroom Champions: Sanders Clyde music teacher needs keyboards for her Piano club

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Music is the heart and soul of Shayla Holmes’s classroom.

Holmes has been teaching at Sanders Clyde Elementary School for two years. She has now also started a piano club to give her Title I students a chance to learn how to play.

“Every single day I have a kid ask can I play the piano can I please play the piano and I say yes because I don’t want to take that opportunity away from them,” Holmes said.

Holmes says her students are gaining so many skills from learning how to play the piano.

They are also building amazing relationships with one another.

Right now, says she has eleven students in her piano club but only has seven pianos.

For her Donor’s Choose Project, Holmes is asking for three beginner keyboard pianos. She’s also asking for stands, benches, headphones, microphones and sheet music.

“As long as their confidence grows and the skills transfer into their other classes, I’m perfectly fine,” Holmes said.

Holmes says the keyboards will be used for future performances, talent shows and recitals.

You can help this Charleston County School District teacher and her Donor’s Choose Project by visiting this website.

All donations are tax deductible.

Donors Choose collects your money, then buys the items and sends them to the teacher.

