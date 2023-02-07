SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in Charleston crash

Charleston Police said a "serious crash" involving a pedestrian was reported in the 200 block...
Charleston Police said a "serious crash" involving a pedestrian was reported in the 200 block of Spring Street near the Crosstown at 6:16 a.m. Friday. Almost two hours later, southbound lanes of Spring Street remained blocked as police investigated.(Live 5)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the 65-year-old pedestrian killed in a crash last week.

Gregory Liles, 65, of Charleston, was killed in a crash involving a vehicle on Spring Street Friday morning, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. Liles was taken to MUSC where he died from his injuries sustained in the crash, O’Neal said.

The Charleston Police Department is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on the eastbound side of I-26 near the 197-mile marker at 4:45 a.m.
Coroner identifies 2 people killed in Berkeley Co. wrong-way crash
An investigation is underway after a body was pulled from a pond in Summerville Sunday.
Police pull body from pond in Summerville
Alex Murdaugh, center, speaks with attorney Dick Harpootlian during Murdaugh's double murder...
Day 11: Judge allows admission of financial evidence in Murdaugh murder trial
Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a crash that killed a...
Coroner identifies man killed in Johns Island motorcycle crash
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Berkeley County.
1 dead, 4 injured in Berkeley Co. crash, troopers say

Latest News

Water Mission said their first team will be deploying Wednesday to the impacted areas.
Water Mission to deploy to Turkey, Syria to aid earthquake recovery efforts
Charleston County deputies have blocked a portion of Highway 165 where they believe a man is...
Man charged after deputies respond to Ravenel domestic violence call
De’Keyvies Kavontre Hamilton, 18, of Charleston, is charged with two counts of armed robbery...
Teens arrested in downtown armed robbery, police say
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Man charged after deputies respond to Ravenel domestic violence call