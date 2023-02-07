SC Lottery
Deputies detain man in Ravenel after domestic violence call

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:48 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RAVENEL, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say they have taken a man they believe was holed up in a Ravenel home into custody.

The man was detained a short distance away from the home where officers responded to a domestic violence call on Highway 165 at approximately 1:20 a.m.

The sheriff’s office has not yet released the man’s name or confirmed whether he faces charges.

Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said a woman who deputies identified as the vicim in the incident said the man was armed and dangerous, prompting officers to establish a perimeter and call in the SWAT team.

SWAT negotiators began searching the home around 7 a.m. but did not find the man. That led them to expand the search into the immediate area where they found him roughly seven hours after the call.

Deputies have reopened the portion of Highway 165 they closed earlier Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

