Deputies investigate possible barricaded person in Ravenel

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say they are on the scene of a possible standoff in the Ravenel area where a person is barricaded inside a home.

Deputies responded to a domestic violence call on Highway 165 near Savannah Highway at approximately 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

Road closures are possible along Highway 165 and deputies are asking people to use alternate routes.

Deputies are on scene of a possible barricaded subject related to a domestic violence call about 1:20 this morning on Hwy 165 near Hwy 17. Expect road closures on 165. Please use alternate routes. #chsnews #chstrfc pic.twitter.com/R4MzuBiH7t — Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (@ChasCoSheriff) February 7, 2023

There has been no word on possible injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

