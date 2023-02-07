SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies investigate possible barricaded person in Ravenel

Deputies say they responded to a domestic violence call in the Ravenel area at approximately...
Deputies say they responded to a domestic violence call in the Ravenel area at approximately 1:20 a.m. Tuesday.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:48 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say they are on the scene of a possible standoff in the Ravenel area where a person is barricaded inside a home.

Deputies responded to a domestic violence call on Highway 165 near Savannah Highway at approximately 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

Road closures are possible along Highway 165 and deputies are asking people to use alternate routes.

There has been no word on possible injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on the eastbound side of I-26 near the 197-mile marker at 4:45 a.m.
Coroner identifies 2 people killed in Berkeley Co. wrong-way crash
An investigation is underway after a body was pulled from a pond in Summerville Sunday.
Police pull body from pond in Summerville
Alex Murdaugh, center, speaks with attorney Dick Harpootlian during Murdaugh's double murder...
Day 11: Judge allows admission of financial evidence in Murdaugh murder trial
Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a crash that killed a...
Coroner identifies man killed in Johns Island motorcycle crash
Gerard Antonio Felder-Davis, 24, of North Charleston was returned from northern California on...
N. Charleston man arrested in connection to 2020 Dorchester Co. murder

Latest News

Charleston County is moving forward with its Savannah Highway Capacity and Intersection...
Savannah Highway intersection improvement project moving forward
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Savannah Highway intersection improvement project moving forward
A plan to bring nearly 600 homes faster internet is in the works, but one service provider says...
‘It’s disappointing’: Company expresses funding concerns for homes with slow internet
The home is located at 1731 Savannah Highway in West Ashley.
Request for West Ashley home demolition sparks debate over suburban preservation