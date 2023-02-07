Deputies investigate possible barricaded person in Ravenel
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:48 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say they are on the scene of a possible standoff in the Ravenel area where a person is barricaded inside a home.
Deputies responded to a domestic violence call on Highway 165 near Savannah Highway at approximately 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.
Road closures are possible along Highway 165 and deputies are asking people to use alternate routes.
There has been no word on possible injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
