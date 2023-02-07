Deputies searching for missing Pawleys Island teen

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing teenage boy.

Matthew James Henry, 15, was last seen at approximately 9 p.m. Monday, according to sheriff’s spokesman Jason Lesley. Deputies canvassed the Pawleys Island neighborhood where Henry lives after his mother reported him missing.

Deputies have not released a physical description.

Anyone who sees him or knows where he may be is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-546-5102.

