SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Driver takes drink of beer during traffic stop, police say

Police said 25-year-old Jordan Craig was pulled over for driving at least 82 mph in a...
Police said 25-year-old Jordan Craig was pulled over for driving at least 82 mph in a residential area.(Hopkins Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE/Gray News) – A driver in Kentucky is accused of drinking beer during a routine traffic stop, according to the Madisonville Police Department.

Police said 25-year-old Jordan Craig was pulled over for driving at least 82 mph in a residential area.

Officers said they could smell alcohol when they pulled him over and could see an open can of beer in the console along with other open cans in the car.

When the officer returned to his patrol car to run Craig’s license, he said he could see him take a drink out of the beer can.

According to authorities, Craig failed field sobriety tests and at one point told the officer he forgot how to count. He also admitted to drinking and vaping a THC pen.

Officials said Craig had a blood alcohol concentration of .121.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on the eastbound side of I-26 near the 197-mile marker at 4:45 a.m.
Coroner identifies 2 people killed in Berkeley Co. wrong-way crash
An investigation is underway after a body was pulled from a pond in Summerville Sunday.
Police pull body from pond in Summerville
Alex Murdaugh, center, speaks with attorney Dick Harpootlian during Murdaugh's double murder...
Day 11: Judge allows admission of financial evidence in Murdaugh murder trial
Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a crash that killed a...
Coroner identifies man killed in Johns Island motorcycle crash
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Berkeley County.
1 dead, 4 injured in Berkeley Co. crash, troopers say

Latest News

Georgetown County deputies say a teen reported missing from Pawleys Island on Monday was found...
Missing Pawleys Island teen found in NC, deputies say
FILE - Ukrainian soldiers on their positions in the frontline near Soledar, Donetsk region,...
Germany, Denmark, Netherlands pledge Ukraine Leopard 1 tanks
A baby girl who was born under the rubble caused by an earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey...
Newborn, toddler saved from rubble in quake-hit Syrian town
A car the suspect allegedly carjacked is shown Monday in Winter Haven, Florida.
Florida mass shooting suspect killed during police pursuit
The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office responded Tuesday to a crash involving a train and a...
FIRST ALERT: Crash involving train, utility trailer shut down tracks, streets