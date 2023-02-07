SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Fire at Massachusetts hospital forces some evacuations

Chief Brian Nardelli of the Brockton, Massachusetts, Fire Department, explains the fire's status on Tuesday. (Source: WHDH/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — A fire at a Massachusetts hospital’s electrical transformer forced an undetermined number of evacuations on Tuesday morning and power was shut off to the building for safety reasons, officials said.

“We are removing some critically ill and injured patients” out of Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital to other facilities, Brockton Fire Chief Brian Nardelli said at a news conference.

He said the fire at was mostly extinguished.

A patient, center, is placed into an ambulance while being evacuated from Signature Healthcare...
A patient, center, is placed into an ambulance while being evacuated from Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Brockton, Mass. A fire at the hospital's electrical transformer forced an undetermined number of evacuations Tuesday morning and power was shut off to the building for safety reasons, officials said.(AP Photo/Steven Senne)

There were no injuries reported in the fire, which started before 9 a.m. Temperatures were in the high 20s.

Nardelli said the hospital’s emergency generator, which was supplying power to the building, had to be shut off so the fire could be put out.

Nardelli said at the time the fire started, hospital personnel said they had 187 patients, “but people have been discharged in and out, so we don’t have that exact number right now.”

Signature Healthcare is a 216-bed hospital. Brockton is about 25 miles south of Boston.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on the eastbound side of I-26 near the 197-mile marker at 4:45 a.m.
Coroner identifies 2 people killed in Berkeley Co. wrong-way crash
An investigation is underway after a body was pulled from a pond in Summerville Sunday.
Police pull body from pond in Summerville
Alex Murdaugh, center, speaks with attorney Dick Harpootlian during Murdaugh's double murder...
Day 11: Judge allows admission of financial evidence in Murdaugh murder trial
Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a crash that killed a...
Coroner identifies man killed in Johns Island motorcycle crash
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Berkeley County.
1 dead, 4 injured in Berkeley Co. crash, troopers say

Latest News

Georgetown County deputies say a teen reported missing from Pawleys Island on Monday was found...
Missing Pawleys Island teen found in NC, deputies say
FILE - Ukrainian soldiers on their positions in the frontline near Soledar, Donetsk region,...
Germany, Denmark, Netherlands pledge Ukraine Leopard 1 tanks
A baby girl who was born under the rubble caused by an earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey...
Newborn, toddler saved from rubble in quake-hit Syrian town
A car the suspect allegedly carjacked is shown Monday in Winter Haven, Florida.
Florida mass shooting suspect killed during police pursuit
The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office responded Tuesday to a crash involving a train and a...
FIRST ALERT: Crash involving train, utility trailer shut down tracks, streets