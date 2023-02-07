FIRST ALERT: One lane reopens after crash on I-26 at I-526 merge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one eastbound lanes of I-26 remains closed after a crash at the merge with I-526.

It was reported at 6:15 a.m. at the merge with I-526 eastbound.

Troopers said the crash initially blocked two right lanes of I-26 but one of those lanes reopened just before 7 a.m.

Estimated drive times from Summerville to downtown Charleston have been increasing. As of 6:50 a.m., the time stood at 56 minutes.

There was no immediate word on injuries in the crash.

Drivers in the area should expect delays.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.