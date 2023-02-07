SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

FIRST ALERT: One lane reopens after crash on I-26 at I-526 merge

Troopers say the crash was reported at 6:15 a.m. near the Mount Pleasant exit onto I-526 East.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:56 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one eastbound lanes of I-26 remains closed after a crash at the merge with I-526.

It was reported at 6:15 a.m. at the merge with I-526 eastbound.

Troopers said the crash initially blocked two right lanes of I-26 but one of those lanes reopened just before 7 a.m.

Estimated drive times from Summerville to downtown Charleston have been increasing. As of 6:50 a.m., the time stood at 56 minutes.

There was no immediate word on injuries in the crash.

Drivers in the area should expect delays.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on the eastbound side of I-26 near the 197-mile marker at 4:45 a.m.
Coroner identifies 2 people killed in Berkeley Co. wrong-way crash
An investigation is underway after a body was pulled from a pond in Summerville Sunday.
Police pull body from pond in Summerville
Alex Murdaugh, center, speaks with attorney Dick Harpootlian during Murdaugh's double murder...
Day 11: Judge allows admission of financial evidence in Murdaugh murder trial
Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a crash that killed a...
Coroner identifies man killed in Johns Island motorcycle crash
Gerard Antonio Felder-Davis, 24, of North Charleston was returned from northern California on...
N. Charleston man arrested in connection to 2020 Dorchester Co. murder

Latest News

Charleston County deputies have blocked a portion of Highway 165 where they believe a man is...
Deputies investigate possible barricaded man in Ravenel
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston County deputies on scene of barricaded man in Ravenel
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: FIRST ALERT: Crash blocks 2 lanes of I-26 at I-526 merge
Charleston County is moving forward with its Savannah Highway Capacity and Intersection...
Savannah Highway intersection improvement project moving forward