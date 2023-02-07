FIRST ALERT: One lane reopens after crash on I-26 at I-526 merge
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:56 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one eastbound lanes of I-26 remains closed after a crash at the merge with I-526.
It was reported at 6:15 a.m. at the merge with I-526 eastbound.
Troopers said the crash initially blocked two right lanes of I-26 but one of those lanes reopened just before 7 a.m.
Estimated drive times from Summerville to downtown Charleston have been increasing. As of 6:50 a.m., the time stood at 56 minutes.
There was no immediate word on injuries in the crash.
Drivers in the area should expect delays.
