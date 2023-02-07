SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Crash involving train, utility trailer shut down tracks, streets

The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office responded Tuesday to a crash involving a train and a...
The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office responded Tuesday to a crash involving a train and a utility trailer.(Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office responded Tuesday to a crash involving a train and a utility trailer.

Railroad crossings at Eastland Avenue and County Camp Road are closed until the trailer can be moved from the scene and the train tracks can be inspected, deputies say.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

Drivers should find an alternate route.

