Georgetown County mourns longtime deputy

The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office says he served with the agency for 25 years before retiring in 2017.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:50 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is remembering one of its own.

Chief Deputy Michael Schwartz spent 25 years with the agency before retiring in 2017. He died on Sunday.

“Mike will be remembered for his love of family, community and this office,” Sheriff Carter Weaver said. “We need more Michaels in the area of law enforcement today. He will be greatly missed.”

Schwartz joined the sheriff’s office in 1992. He was promoted to master deputy and lieutenant in 1994, to assistant sheriff in 1997, and to chief deputy at the county’s detention center.

Georgetown County Council approved a proclamation in 2018 honoring Schwartz for his contributions to public service, saying he improved the operation of county government in a variety of ways, including the implementation of live scan fingerprinting, engaging legal research associates to provide inmates access to legal services and court information, obtaining grants through the housing of federal prisoners, and installing a video conferencing system for magistrates and court hearings.

A memorial service will be held at Duncan United Methodist Church, located at 901 Highmarket St., at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

