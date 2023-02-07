‘It’s disappointing’: Company expresses funding concerns for homes with slow internet

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A plan to bring faster internet to nearly 600 homes is in the works, but one service provider says that number should be a lot higher.

The homes are in parts Berkeley and Charleston Counties – they’re getting part of a statewide $132 million investment.

The service provider, Home Telecom, says they applied for funding that would have originally impacted thousands of underserved homes in Berkeley County. However, Gina Shuler, vice president of marketing for Home Telecom, says she’s disappointed that they only received 25% of what they asked for.

This funding comes from the South Carolina Broadband Office American Rescue Plan Act, which is COVID-19 relief money from the central broadband hub spot for the state. Of the more than $100 million investment, Home Telecom received just under $3.3 million for this project.

The homes impacted are in a small area near New Hope and a larger area in Huger in Berkeley County. Woodville, that’s located near Awendaw, will receive their service in Charleston County.

When Home Telecom asked the state Office of Regulatory Staff why Berkeley County didn’t receive more funding, they said other areas across the state, like Allendale and Bamberg counties needed more help.

“It’s disappointing because there’s a need in areas such as Cross,” Shuler said. “St. Stephen, I think, is where the loudest amount of complaints that we receive from customers that do not have access to internet. So, it was disappointing that we could not get more than $3.2 million.”

Shuler says Home Telecom has started to talk with Berkeley County about using some of their ARPA money to expand this help to St. Stephen and Cross. She says they’re going to continue applying to different grants to help meet the needs of these communities.

The South Carolina Office of Regulatory Staff has an interactive map to view all areas across the state that received this funding.

