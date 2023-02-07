Moncks Corner names new police chief

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of Moncks Corner says the man who has led the town’s police department since early January will become its permanent chief.

Capt. Steve Young, who served as interim police chief for six months in 2022, will officially assume the role with more than 28 years of experience later this month.

Young served as interim police chief for six months last year. He was named interim police chief in early January when the agency’s former chief, David Brabham, announced he was stepping down for health reasons.

Moncks Corner Town Administrator Jeff Lord said a seven-member advisory committee selected Young as a finalist during the previous selection process.

“We wanted to use a process to select the very best police chief for our community during the last search. With the recent departure of Chief Brabham, it seemed only appropriate to not throw out all of that effort and input from the community, since Mr. Young was so close to being selected and has a proven track record of leading the agency,” Lord said.

Mayor Michael Lockliear said Young is the right person to lead the department right now.

“I’ve said before how it was a difficult decision last time, given the quality of candidates. Mr. Young is highly qualified, well experienced, and has demonstrated innovation in policing strategies that will serve our community well,” he said.

Young holds a Master of Science Degree from Charleston Southern University in Public Safety Management and has been with the Moncks Corner Police Department for four years. During that time, he served as lieutenant over Investigations and then patrol, before being promoted to captain and assuming the second-in-command duties for the department.

From March through August of last year, he also served as interim police chief and instituted a series of neighborhood “Walk and Talks.” Before coming to Moncks Corner, he was a lieutenant with the Summerville Police Department and taught law enforcement at the Dorchester County Career and Technology Center.

Young is set to be sworn in as the new police chief on Feb. 21.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.