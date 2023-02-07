Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Education Lottery officials said someone who purchased a Powerball lottery ticket in Murrells Inlet is now $50,000 richer.

Officials say the ticket was purchased at the 7 Eleven on Highway 707 for Monday night’s drawing.

Additional winning tickets were sold in Fountain Inn and Barnwell, lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong said. Someone who purchased a ticket at the Exxon in Fountain Inn won $100,000, Armstrong said. The ticket that was purchased at the Palm Pantry in Barnwell won $50,000.

Armstrong said all three winners matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number in Monday night’s drawing. The winning numbers were 5-11-22-23-69, with PowerBall of 7. The odds of winning are 1 in 913,129, Armstrong said.

Wednesday night’s Powerball® jackpot is worth $20 million.

