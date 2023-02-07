SC Lottery
Request for West Ashley home demolition sparks debate over suburban preservation

The City of Charleston Design Review Board denied the request for the demolition of a home in West Ashley.
By Andrew Rowan
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston Design Review Board denied the request for the demolition of a home in West Ashley.

Located at 1731 Savannah Hwy., the home dates back to at least 1940, but today it’s used as a commercial building. Advocates say the building’s stone represents the last remaining structure from the time period on Savannah Highway. They say it represents the Stono Park neighborhood’s history.

“How fantastic it would be to save this remaining unique stone home,” said resident Donna Jacobs, who was not in favor of demolition. “Let it tell another chapter in the modern story of West Ashley.”

The applicant, Stephen Ramos, said he looked into the home’s history after an August meeting where concerns about preservation were raised.

“The connections that may have existed at one point, I don’t see them today,” Ramos said. “And that’s what we can judge: what the building is today.”

Members of the board did not see it that way.

“The fact is that this building has remained and sits in a vital place as a reminder of what transpired over the years in the Stono subdivision,” said Charleston Design Review Board member Dinos Liollio.

While the debate was about one house at Monday night’s meeting, it brings up a larger question in Charleston about historic preservation off the peninsula.

West Ashley preservation advocate Charlie Smith said more than 90% of Charleston’s land area has no protection for historic homes and neighborhoods off of the peninsula. He said the loss of even one historic building is a loss of a larger historical story.

“It is death by a thousand papercuts for the character of these older neighborhoods that we love,” Smith said, who added he’s been waiting for the city to establish new preservation guidance.

City staff said at the meeting this debate means they need to re-examine the guidance for historic preservation in suburban areas. The West Ashely Revitalization Commission will discuss the topic at their meeting in March.

