Savannah Highway intersection improvement project moving forward

Charleston County is moving forward with its Savannah Highway Capacity and Intersection Improvements Project at the intersections of Dupont Road/Stinson Drive and Wappoo Road.(Live 5)
By Molly McBride
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:14 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The next steps are underway for a project designed to improve traffic flow and safety at several intersections in West Ashley.

Charleston County is moving forward with its Savannah Highway Capacity and Intersection Improvements Project at the intersections of Dupont Road/Stinson Drive and Wappoo Road.

Sunshine Trakas, the Charleston County Public Works Project Manager, said the intersections were selected based on public feedback received last summer. 

On Dupont Road, proposed improvements include adding a left turn lane, realigning Dupont Road with Stinson Drive, adding a new sidewalk and installing marked crosswalks.

Proposed improvements along Wappoo Road include adding a right-turn lane, a new crosswalk that connects the West Ashley Greenway to the West Ashley Bikeway, and installing marked crosswalks.

“So ultimately, we do these improvements, it’s for the citizens of Charleston County. So I think that it’s very important that we don’t ever design things in a box,” Trakas said. “Those who live out there that commute this road daily, they know what the issues are, what they see, and what they think can be improved.” 

Samantha Tewalt is one of those daily commuters.

She works at the Grounded Coffee Lounge, right off the intersection of Savannah Highway and Wappoo Road intersection, and said she’s looking forward to the proposed improvements.

“There’s a lot of close calls, or missed calls, in regards to accidents there. I think I’ve seen maybe two accidents there,” Tewalt said.

Charleston County officials said residents will start seeing surveyors in the area in the next couple of weeks.

The project team expects to complete the design process this year and to break ground in 2024.

