Teens arrested in downtown armed robbery, police say

De’Keyvies Kavontre Hamilton, 18, of Charleston, is charged with two counts of armed robbery...
By Marissa Lute
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says they have made two arrests in a downtown armed robbery.

De’Keyvies Kavontre Hamilton, 18, of Charleston, and a 17-year-old suspect are charged with two counts of armed robbery and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to Charleston Police spokesperson Lt. Corey Taylor.

Police say officers were called to the intersection of Alberta Avenue and Piedmont Avenue for a report of an armed robbery around 6:23 p.m. Monday. The two victims told officers that they were walking in the area when they were approached by the two suspects who pointed what appeared to be handguns at them and demanded money, Tayor said.

The victims gave the two teens an iPhone, around $300 and other items, police said. The suspects were described to be wearing dark clothing and black masks, Taylor said.

Officers searched the area after the incident and found two people who matched the description of the suspects, officials said. The suspects ran away from the officers but were eventually apprehended after a foot pursuit, Taylor said.

“We are thankful no one was seriously injured, and the community can rest easy knowing the suspects are in custody. I want to recognize our officers’ hard work and dedication, which led to these violent offenders’ swift identification and apprehension,” Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds said in a release.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 843-743-7200. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Lowcountry Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

