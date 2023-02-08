Big changes ahead - rainy and chilly by the weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Enjoy the warm, and dry, weather while we have it! Following a cool start, sunshine mixed with clouds will warm temperatures into the low to mid 70s this afternoon. Dry weather will continue tonight before a slight chance of a shower slides into the forecast Thursday. We should still be mainly dry and enjoy one last quiet weather day with temperatures in the 70s. A cold front will near the area leading to an increased chance of rain on Friday with highs in the low 70s. The cold front will move through Friday night leading to much cooler temperatures for the weekend. Despite the front moving offshore, an upper low will plague us this weekend leading to unsettled, wet and chilly weather Saturday and for most of Sunday. Showers are likely throughout the day on Saturday with scattered showers possible on Sunday. Temperatures will fall into the 50s on Saturday before dropping into the 40s Saturday night and remaining there for most, if not all, of the day on Sunday. Several inches of rain are likely between Friday and Sunday. Sunshine and warmer weather will return next week.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. High 74.

THURSDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 75.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. High 72.

SATURDAY: Cloudy, Rainy and Cooler. High 55.

SUNDAY: Mainly Cloudy. Showers and Chilly. High 49.

