Coroner IDs 77-year-old killed in Berkeley Co. crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified the man who died in a Monday afternoon crash near Summerville.

Thomas Gary Martin, 77, from Charleston, died on the scene, according to Coroner Darnell Hartwell.

It happened around 5 p.m. on Farmington Road near Tomaka Road.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a 2011 Chevy Tahoe was traveling west on Farmington Road when an eastbound 2008 Chevy Corvette cross the center line, according to Master Trooper James Miller.

The driver and the three passengers in the Tahoe were transported by EMS with non-life-threatening injuries, Miller says. The driver of the Corvette died in the crash.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

