SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Day 13: Nonprofit joins search for missing boater up North Carolina coast

Crews off the coast of Brunswick County assisting in the search for a boater
Crews off the coast of Brunswick County assisting in the search for a boater(Oak Island Water Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Agencies and volunteers continue to actively search the water for a missing 22-year-old boater who was last seen nearly two weeks ago.

SCDNR officially confirmed Tuesday that the name of the missing boater is Tyler Doyle.

On Wednesday, the agency said Wisconsin-based nonprofit Wings of Hope Search and Rescue is now aiding in the search. SCDNR added that the group is using “boats equipped with underwater sonar and 3D imaging, cadaver dogs and drones.”

On Jan. 26, rescue crews were called out to the north jetties in the North Myrtle Beach area, where the Intracoastal Waterway meets the Atlantic Ocean, for a call about a jon boat taking on water. One person was rescued from the boat. Doyle has not been seen since.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office continued the search on Tuesday with boats out on the water. Sunset Beach and Holden Beach police departments, both in North Carolina, have beach patrols looking from first light until sundown.

RELATED COVERAGE:

SCDNR added that the search for Doyle included joint efforts by the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, North Carolina Marine Patrol, Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Sunset Beach Police Department, Horry County Fire Rescue, Ocean Isle Fire Department along with dozens of volunteers.

The agency explained that due to the conditions of the ocean and the current, the search for Doyle has shifted north to the area of Brunswick County.

It was confirmed by the Oak Island Water Rescue team that items belonging to the 22-year-old had been found off the Brunswick County coast.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh is escorted into the Colleton County Courthouse before his double murder trial in...
BLOG: Day 12: Financial evidence takes center stage in Murdaugh trial
Charleston County deputies have blocked a portion of Highway 165 where they believe a man is...
Man charged after deputies respond to Ravenel domestic violence call
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Berkeley County.
1 dead, 4 injured in Berkeley Co. crash, troopers say
Georgetown County deputies say a teen reported missing from Pawleys Island on Monday was found...
Missing Pawleys Island teen found in NC, deputies say
Charleston Police said a "serious crash" involving a pedestrian was reported in the 200 block...
Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in Charleston crash

Latest News

Officers responded to 3525 Park Avenue Blvd. just before 1 a.m. in connection to a burglary...
Report: Suspects break through brick wall in Mt. Pleasant Costco theft
Alex Murdaugh jots down notes during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse...
LIVE: Day 13: Murdaugh attorney, SLED confirm bomb threat clears Colleton Co. Courthouse
Famous goats of Goat Island at Murrells Inlet Marshwalk will not return this season
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Murdaugh attorney confirms bomb threat led to courthouse evacuation
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Colleton County Courthouse evacuated in middle of Murdaugh trial