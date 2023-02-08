FIRST ALERT: Crash closes 2 lanes on I-26 at I-526

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is on the scene of a crash in the eastbound lanes of I-26.

The crash was reported at 5:55 a.m. at the merge with I-526 at mile marker 212. The crash does involve injuries, troopers say.

Two right eastbound lanes of I-26 are closed because of the crash.

The crash has caused a backup of up to eight miles. The drive time from Summerville to downtown Charleston was 84 minutes as of 6:45 a.m.

For an alternative route, drivers can take Aviation Avenue to Dorchester Road or Rivers Avenue to avoid that portion of I-26, Live 5 Traffic reporter Elisheva Wimberly says.

Not the best of mornings on the roads ☹️ An EIGHT mile backup on I-26 EB before the merge is causing a bumper to bumper traffic due to an accident with lanes closed. We have an alternative route for you right now on @Live5News #chstrfc pic.twitter.com/1v3Xr0S6DE — Elisheva Wimberly (@elisheva_tv) February 8, 2023

Drivers should expect delays in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

