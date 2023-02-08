FIRST ALERT: Crash closes 2 lanes on I-26 at I-526
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is on the scene of a crash in the eastbound lanes of I-26.
The crash was reported at 5:55 a.m. at the merge with I-526 at mile marker 212. The crash does involve injuries, troopers say.
Two right eastbound lanes of I-26 are closed because of the crash.
The crash has caused a backup of up to eight miles. The drive time from Summerville to downtown Charleston was 84 minutes as of 6:45 a.m.
For an alternative route, drivers can take Aviation Avenue to Dorchester Road or Rivers Avenue to avoid that portion of I-26, Live 5 Traffic reporter Elisheva Wimberly says.
Drivers should expect delays in the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.