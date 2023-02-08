SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

FIRST ALERT: Crash involving Charleston Co. deputy blocks lane of Hwy. 17

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews are responding to a crash in West Ashley that involves a Charleston County Sheriff’s deputy.

The crash was reported before 8 a.m. on Highway 17 South near Ravenel. The crash has blocked the right lane of the highway.

A crash involving a Charleston County deputy has blocked the right lane of Highway 17 South...
A crash involving a Charleston County deputy has blocked the right lane of Highway 17 South near Ravenel.(Live 5)
A crash involving a Charleston County deputy has blocked the right lane of Highway 17 South...
A crash involving a Charleston County deputy has blocked the right lane of Highway 17 South near Ravenel.(Live 5)

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has not yet provided details on the crash. There was no word on injuries.

Multiple law enforcement vehicles were on the scene and witnesses reported debris in the roadway.

Drivers should use caution in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh is escorted into the Colleton County Courthouse before his double murder trial in...
BLOG: Day 12: Financial evidence takes center stage in Murdaugh trial
Charleston County deputies have blocked a portion of Highway 165 where they believe a man is...
Man charged after deputies respond to Ravenel domestic violence call
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Berkeley County.
1 dead, 4 injured in Berkeley Co. crash, troopers say
Georgetown County deputies say a teen reported missing from Pawleys Island on Monday was found...
Missing Pawleys Island teen found in NC, deputies say
Charleston Police said a "serious crash" involving a pedestrian was reported in the 200 block...
Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in Charleston crash

Latest News

The crash on I-26 East near the I-526 merge was causing a backup of several miles Wednesday...
FIRST ALERT: Congestion remains after I-26 lanes reopen
The crash happened on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard at Orleans Road involving a school bus with West...
School bus driver, 6 students hurt in bus crash
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: FIRST ALERT: Traffic backlog worsening after I-26/I-526 crash
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: FIRST ALERT: Crash on I-26 near I-526 causing big backup