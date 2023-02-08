FIRST ALERT: Crash involving Charleston Co. deputy blocks lane of Hwy. 17

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews are responding to a crash in West Ashley that involves a Charleston County Sheriff’s deputy.

The crash was reported before 8 a.m. on Highway 17 South near Ravenel. The crash has blocked the right lane of the highway.

A crash involving a Charleston County deputy has blocked the right lane of Highway 17 South near Ravenel. (Live 5)

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has not yet provided details on the crash. There was no word on injuries.

Multiple law enforcement vehicles were on the scene and witnesses reported debris in the roadway.

Drivers should use caution in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

