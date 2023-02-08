SC Lottery
Girl Scout cookie prices remain stable in eastern SC

Brooklyn Stafford of Troop 3321 in Summerville said her goal is 6,000 boxes.
By Andrew Rowan
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:43 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Eastern South Carolina is one of the only places in the country where inflation isn’t raising the price of your Girl Scout cookies.

Boxes in the region are selling at $4 per box. Despite inflation raising the baker’s cost by 10%, Diane Flanagan, CEO of the Girl Scouts of Eastern South Carolina, said the council was able to keep prices low because of the volume of cookies the Girl Scouts sell.

The average girl scout sells 575 boxes, Flanagan said, adding it is the second highest average in the country. The national average is 220 boxes.

Brooklyn Stafford of Troop 3321 in Summerville said her goal is 6,000 boxes. She’s almost there.

Her troop purchased a trailer for a mobile and visual storefront. One of her favorite spots is local hardware stores. The top-seller said she’s able to convince more customers to purchase because of the $4 price point.

“New York and California--they’re at $7 A box. And I wouldn’t buy that,” Stafford said. “It’s so much money for something that is $4 here.”

More than 1 million boxes have already been distributed so far this year, beating last year’s record 1.1 million boxes.

Cookies will continue to be sold through the end of February.

