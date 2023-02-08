SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Honda issues recall for more than 114K HR-Vs and Fit hatchbacks

The malfunction is the result of a faulty audio system circuit, and it only involves vehicles...
The malfunction is the result of a faulty audio system circuit, and it only involves vehicles with an ignition key, not a push-button start.(Honda)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Honda is recalling more than 114,000 vehicles over backup camera displays that may not work when the vehicle is in reverse.

The recall involves 2018-2020 Fit hatchbacks and 2019-2022 HR-V SUVs.

The malfunction is the result of a faulty audio system circuit, and it only involves vehicles with an ignition key, not a push-button start.

Honda said it’s aware of just over 200 warranty claims related to the issue, but no injuries have been reported.

The automaker is asking owners of the affected vehicles to bring them to a dealership for a software update.

Honda will contact owners by mail beginning in mid-March.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh is escorted into the Colleton County Courthouse before his double murder trial in...
BLOG: Day 12: Financial evidence takes center stage in Murdaugh trial
Charleston County deputies have blocked a portion of Highway 165 where they believe a man is...
Man charged after deputies respond to Ravenel domestic violence call
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Berkeley County.
1 dead, 4 injured in Berkeley Co. crash, troopers say
Georgetown County deputies say a teen reported missing from Pawleys Island on Monday was found...
Missing Pawleys Island teen found in NC, deputies say
Charleston Police said a "serious crash" involving a pedestrian was reported in the 200 block...
Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in Charleston crash

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh jots down notes during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse...
LIVE: Day 13: Murdaugh attorney, SLED confirm bomb threat clears Colleton Co. Courthouse
Authorities said the driver has been arrested and charged with homicide and dangerous driving,...
2 children dead, 6 kids hospitalized after bus crashes into Quebec day care
According to police, the man driving the forklift drove onto a main road and crashed into an...
Forklift driver suspected of DUI accused of causing crash that killed a woman, police say
Famous goats of Goat Island at Murrells Inlet Marshwalk will not return this season
In the southern Turkish city of Adana, people combed through the rubble of collapsed buildings,...
Hope fading as deaths in Turkey, Syria quake pass 11,000