Investigators respond to Colleton Co. storage building fire, collapse
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COTTAGEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a large storage building in Cottageville.
Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded at approximately 7:30 a.m. Monday to a 911 call about a building on fire on Cone Court just off Highway 17A.
Firefighters say by the time they arrived at the scene, the building had already collapsed.
They worked for more than two hours to bring the fire under control.
No injuries were reported in the fire.
