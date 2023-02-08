SC Lottery
Investigators respond to Colleton Co. storage building fire, collapse

Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded to a large storage building fire in Cottageville on Monday and say the building had collapsed by the time they arrived.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COTTAGEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a large storage building in Cottageville.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded at approximately 7:30 a.m. Monday to a 911 call about a building on fire on Cone Court just off Highway 17A.

Firefighters say by the time they arrived at the scene, the building had already collapsed.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded early Monday morning to a report of a building in flames.
Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded early Monday morning to a report of a building in flames.(Colleton County Fire-Rescue)

They worked for more than two hours to bring the fire under control.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

