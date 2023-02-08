LIVE: Day 13: Colleton Courthouse being evacuated during Murdaugh trial

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are evacuating the Colleton County Courthouse where disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is staning trial on two charges of murder.

There is no official word on the reason for the evacuation, which began shortly before 12:30 p.m.

Murdaugh has been charged with the June 7, 2021, killings of his 52-year-old wife, Maggie; and their 22-year-old son, Paul.

Jurors heard evidence Tuesday about what crime scene technicians discovered when they tested a rain jacket found three months after the killings.

A state agent testified gunshot residue was found inside the jacket, likely after someone shot a gun wearing it inside out or wrapped it around a recently fired weapon. Defense attorneys had asked the judge in the case to prevent further testimony about the raincoat after the caretaker for Murdaugh’s ailing mother testified that she she saw him bring a “blue something, looked like a tarp” into his mother’s home nine days after the killings. They say nothing links Murdaugh to the jacket.

READ RECAP: Inside of raincoat had ‘significant amount’ of gunshot residue, expert says

Jurors heard from Ronnie Crosby, a law partner with Murdaugh for more than two decades.

Crosby testified for the prosecution that Murdaugh told him and other law partners he was never at the kennels the night of the shootings and later became the third witness to identify Murdaugh’s voice along with his wife and his son on a video from the kennels about five minutes before investigators say they were killed.

testimony started with Jeanne Seckinger, who is the office manager and chief financial officer for the law firm Murdaugh’s family founded more than a century ago.

Murdaugh took money from legal settlements that was supposed to go to clients by routing it to a fake company that he created and that had a similar name to the company the law firm had intended to send it to, Seckinger said. The real company would have then dispensed the money to the firm’s clients.

Seckinger said she confronted Murdaugh about almost $800,000 in missing law firm fees on the day of the killings. But during the conversation, Murdaugh found out doctors had told his father he would die within days. Seckinger said all the grief ended the investigation into the missing fees until things settled down.

After an extensive investigation, the firm determined that Murdaugh took more than $5 million from clients, and it is in the process of paying them everything they were owed, Seckinger said.

For nearly two hours, Seckinger went over dozens of checks Murdaugh sent to his fake company.

The trial was initially expected to last three weeks, but the Judge Clifton Newman’s decision Monday to allow prosecutors to discuss the financial crimes could double the length of the trial.

