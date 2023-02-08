MUSC offers free dental screenings for kids

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In honor of Children’s Dental Health Month, the Medical University of South Carolina is offering free, educational dental screenings for children 12 and under.

Officials say if your child does not have a dentist, or if it has been two years since their last visit, call MUSC Pediatric Dentistry by Feb. 17 for a free screening.

If the screening determines that dental care is needed, your child will be eligible for a free treatment appointment on Feb. 24, according to a news release. No insurance or Medicaid is necessary, MUSC says.

At the free screening, MUSC says you will get advice on the next step for your child’s oral health and other oral health information for caregivers, including:

When children should have their first dental visit

How to prevent cavities

When to expect changes from baby to permanent teeth

Proper brushing and flossing technique

Thumb sucking and its consequences

Dental sealants

Choosing the appropriate mouth protector for sports

How to say no to tobacco and tobacco products

The importance of twice-yearly dental exams

MUSC Pediatric Dentistry can be reached at 843-792-3365.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.