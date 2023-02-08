MUSC offers free dental screenings for kids
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In honor of Children’s Dental Health Month, the Medical University of South Carolina is offering free, educational dental screenings for children 12 and under.
Officials say if your child does not have a dentist, or if it has been two years since their last visit, call MUSC Pediatric Dentistry by Feb. 17 for a free screening.
If the screening determines that dental care is needed, your child will be eligible for a free treatment appointment on Feb. 24, according to a news release. No insurance or Medicaid is necessary, MUSC says.
At the free screening, MUSC says you will get advice on the next step for your child’s oral health and other oral health information for caregivers, including:
- When children should have their first dental visit
- How to prevent cavities
- When to expect changes from baby to permanent teeth
- Proper brushing and flossing technique
- Thumb sucking and its consequences
- Dental sealants
- Choosing the appropriate mouth protector for sports
- How to say no to tobacco and tobacco products
- The importance of twice-yearly dental exams
MUSC Pediatric Dentistry can be reached at 843-792-3365.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.