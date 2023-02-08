SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

New asteroid photobombs Webb Telescope

A new asteroid about the size of the Colosseum was spotted by the James Webb Space Telescope.
A new asteroid about the size of the Colosseum was spotted by the James Webb Space Telescope.(N. Bartmann (ESA/Webb), ESO/M. Kornmesser and S. Brunier, N. Risinger)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The James Webb Space Telescope observed its smallest cosmic object to date, an asteroid about the size of the Colosseum in Rome.

The detection of the asteroid was made by chance when the Webb research team focused the telescope on another asteroid.

The asteroid is between 300 and 600 feet long and located in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.

The asteroid may be one of the smallest ever found in the main belt.

Astronomers will continue to observe to learn more about the asteroid and confirm it is truly a newly discovered object.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh is escorted into the Colleton County Courthouse before his double murder trial in...
BLOG: Day 12: Financial evidence takes center stage in Murdaugh trial
Charleston County deputies have blocked a portion of Highway 165 where they believe a man is...
Man charged after deputies respond to Ravenel domestic violence call
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Berkeley County.
Coroner IDs 77-year-old killed in Berkeley Co. crash
Georgetown County deputies say a teen reported missing from Pawleys Island on Monday was found...
Missing Pawleys Island teen found in NC, deputies say
Charleston Police said a "serious crash" involving a pedestrian was reported in the 200 block...
Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in Charleston crash

Latest News

If you live in a state that gave out special rebates in 2022, wait to file.
You may want to wait before filing your taxes
Con artists employ cutting-edge technology in newest version of romance scams
According to police, the man driving the forklift drove onto a main road and crashed into an...
Forklift driver suspected of DUI accused of causing crash that killed a woman, police say
Parents and their children are loaded onto a warming bus as they wait for news after a bus...
2 children dead, 6 kids hospitalized after bus crashes into Quebec day care
Alex Murdaugh jots down notes during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse...
LIVE: Day 13: Trial resumes after bomb threat at courthouse