Officials: Jeep engine ejected in I-95 crash, hits 2nd vehicle

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash in Colleton County.

Officials with Colleton County Fire-Rescue said the crash happened near mile marker 42 on I-95 just before 4 p.m. Monday.

Investigators said a Jeep Renegade was heading south when it left the road at a high rate of speed, struck several trees in the median and flipped over.

Officials say a Jeep Renegade left the roadway at a high rate of speed and crashed into several trees. (Colleton County Fire-Rescue)

Fire officials said the Jeep’s motor was ejected from the vehicle and struck a southbound Ford Expedition, which caused extensive damage. A third vehicle was involved, but only received minor damage.

The driver of the Jeep suffered multiple “traumatic injuries”, officials said. The driver and the passenger were treated on scene by EMS and transported to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center.

Several people in the Ford were hurt and treated on scene, but weren’t transported by EMS, according to the release.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol shut down one lane of the interstate during the crash, which caused traffic to back up for several miles, officials said.

