Progress underway for Park Circle revamp in North Charleston

Crews are hard at work redeveloping North Charleston’s Park Circle after breaking ground last...
Crews are hard at work redeveloping North Charleston’s Park Circle after breaking ground last summer.(City of North Charleston)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews are hard at work redeveloping North Charleston’s Park Circle after breaking ground last summer.

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey says the project is on track to be completed in November.

“They’re putting the slab in for the building. They are already clearing for the ball field, and they’ve got some of the materials in to start building the playground,” Summey said.

The city’s goal is for it to be a space that everyone can enjoy.

“It’s going to be a fully inclusive facility from the playground to the inclusive ball field, to the 16,000 square-foot cultural arts and recreation building,” Director of Recreation for the City of North Charleston TJ Rostin said.

It’s an exciting time, but the lengthy project is inconvenient for some residents like Tamara McKinney, who’s a dog trainer.

“I met my clients out there, I’ll do group classes out there sometimes, my wife and I go for walks with the dogs and all kinds of stuff so we utilized it very, very much before it was shut down,” Mckinney said.

While it’s an adjustment for now, McKinney understands the need for the upgrades.

Mayor Summey says change is needed.

“As we progress in the quality of things that can be used for children and adults, we need to enhance that, and so this is something that we’ve needed to do for a long time and it’s time for it to happen,” Summey said.

The city expects the park to reopen before the end of the year.

