Report: Suspects break through brick wall in Mt. Pleasant Costco theft

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police are investigating a Sunday theft after they say thousand of dollars worth of iPads were stolen from a Costco.

Officers responded to 3525 Park Avenue Blvd. just before 1 a.m. in connection to a burglary alarm.

While driving over, the alarm company told officers they saw someone inside the merchandise pick-up area near the electronics and jewelry. The alarm company also advised that someone had broken in through the exterior brick wall, according to the incident report.

When police arrived, they found the wall and set up a perimeter. Investigators then made their way inside the merchandise pick-up area and began reviewing the surveillance video, which showed two suspects, the report states.

Sgt. Ashley Croy says it is unknown exactly how many iPads were stolen, but the devices’ approximate value is $16,000.

As of now, it is believed the suspects may have used a sledgehammer to break through the wall, according to Croy.

No arrests have been made.

