SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Report: Suspects break through brick wall in Mt. Pleasant Costco theft

Officers responded to 3525 Park Avenue Blvd. just before 1 a.m. in connection to a burglary...
Officers responded to 3525 Park Avenue Blvd. just before 1 a.m. in connection to a burglary alarm.(Mike Mozart/CC BY 2.0)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police are investigating a Sunday theft after they say thousand of dollars worth of iPads were stolen from a Costco.

Officers responded to 3525 Park Avenue Blvd. just before 1 a.m. in connection to a burglary alarm.

While driving over, the alarm company told officers they saw someone inside the merchandise pick-up area near the electronics and jewelry. The alarm company also advised that someone had broken in through the exterior brick wall, according to the incident report.

When police arrived, they found the wall and set up a perimeter. Investigators then made their way inside the merchandise pick-up area and began reviewing the surveillance video, which showed two suspects, the report states.

Sgt. Ashley Croy says it is unknown exactly how many iPads were stolen, but the devices’ approximate value is $16,000.

As of now, it is believed the suspects may have used a sledgehammer to break through the wall, according to Croy.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh is escorted into the Colleton County Courthouse before his double murder trial in...
BLOG: Day 12: Financial evidence takes center stage in Murdaugh trial
Charleston County deputies have blocked a portion of Highway 165 where they believe a man is...
Man charged after deputies respond to Ravenel domestic violence call
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Berkeley County.
1 dead, 4 injured in Berkeley Co. crash, troopers say
Georgetown County deputies say a teen reported missing from Pawleys Island on Monday was found...
Missing Pawleys Island teen found in NC, deputies say
Charleston Police said a "serious crash" involving a pedestrian was reported in the 200 block...
Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in Charleston crash

Latest News

Officials say if your child does not have a dentist, or if it has been two years since their...
MUSC offers free dental screenings for kids
The Little Smiles for the Heart program is open for the rest of February, on Monday, Wednesday...
Trident Tech offering free dental services for children this month
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 6 students, driver injured in West Ashley school bus crash
A crash involving a Charleston County deputy has blocked the right lane of Highway 17 South...
Charleston County deputy involved in crash on Highway 17