SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

SC pushes for Mexican drug cartels to be declared foreign terrorist organizations

Investigators say Los Primos, a Mexican restaurant in Greenville, SC, was trafficking drugs for...
Investigators say Los Primos, a Mexican restaurant in Greenville, SC, was trafficking drugs for cartels. Kilos of meth, cocaine and heroin were seized in the bust and 34 people are charged.(SC Attorney General's Office)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The attorney general for South Carolina joined 20 other states in a letter to President Biden urging Mexican drug cartels to be federally designated as foreign terrorist organizations.

Alan Wilson said drugs in South Carolina are “often coming directly from Mexican drug cartels.” In a release on Wednesday, he cited the ‘Los Banditos’ case in May 2022 where employees of a Mexican restaurant in Greenville were accused of trafficking meth, cocaine, and heroin for cartels.

Last month, Wilson also announced charges against more than three dozen suspects accused of trafficking drugs for the Jalisco New Generation cartel in the ‘Las Señoritas’ case.

He said cartels like Jalisco New Generation use raw materials imported from China to produce synthetic opioids and traffic them across the border.

“These cartels are knowingly killing people with their poison and the violence used to protect their business,” Wilson said. “It’s past time they’re officially considered a terrorist organization and treated as such.”

Attorneys General who joined the coalition said the move to designate cartels as foreign terrorist organizations would give law enforcement agencies increased authority to freeze cartel assets, deny entry to cartel members and allow stricter punishments to be pursued for suspects in the cases.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh jots down notes during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse...
BLOG: Day 13: Trial resumes after bomb threat at courthouse
Alex Murdaugh is escorted into the Colleton County Courthouse before his double murder trial in...
BLOG: Day 12: Financial evidence takes center stage in Murdaugh trial
The crash happened on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard at Orleans Road involving a school bus with West...
School bus driver, 6 students hurt in bus crash
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Berkeley County.
Coroner IDs 77-year-old killed in Berkeley Co. crash
Charleston County deputies have blocked a portion of Highway 165 where they believe a man is...
Man charged after deputies respond to Ravenel domestic violence call

Latest News

Lawmakers debate in the House of Representatives chamber at the State House in Columbia on Feb....
Bill to restrict what can be taught in SC classrooms passes in House
Crews are hard at work redeveloping North Charleston’s Park Circle after breaking ground last...
Progress underway for Park Circle revamp in North Charleston
Phase one of the capital project will include constructing a K-5 school on Black Tom Road in...
Berkeley Co. Schools approves first phase of renovation plans
The three students were all less than 20 years old when they were killed not far from where...
SC State commemorates 55 years since Orangeburg Massacre
Officers responded to 3525 Park Avenue Blvd. just before 1 a.m. in connection to a burglary...
Report: Suspects break through brick wall in Mt. Pleasant Costco theft