SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

SC State commemorates 55 years since Orangeburg Massacre

The three students were all less than 20 years old when they were killed not far from where...
The three students were all less than 20 years old when they were killed not far from where monuments of their faces now stand.(Live 5)
By Rey Llerena
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Hundreds of students, staff and family members participated in remembering the three Black students who were killed by police on South Carolina State University’s Campus in 1968.

Henry Smith, Samuel Hammond and Delano Middleton were on the campus for a civil rights demonstration when police opened fire, killing them and injuring dozens of others.

These three students were all less than 20 years old when they were killed not far from where monuments of their faces now stand.

The annual commemoration began at the Martin Luther King Jr. Auditorium before proceeding out to the plaza bearing the three students’ names.

The university said the nine officers who opened fire were found not guilty and sees this date as opportunity to educate people about what happened.

President Alexander Conyers said remembering their sacrifice inspires university students and alumni to keep working toward equality.

Germaine Middleton, the niece of Delano Middleton, said the tragedy continues to impact her family to this day.

“The loss of life is uncalled for,” she said. “People don’t seem to realize the effect that it has on the families. Here we are 55 years later, and it is still, even when I talk to my dad, it is still hard for him to think about the loss of his brother in this way.”

These family members said they’ve taken it upon themselves to come every year to make sure the legacies of their loved ones aren’t lost.

The university said they have no plans to stop the commemoration anytime soon.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh jots down notes during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse...
LIVE: Day 13: Trial resumes after bomb threat at courthouse
Alex Murdaugh is escorted into the Colleton County Courthouse before his double murder trial in...
BLOG: Day 12: Financial evidence takes center stage in Murdaugh trial
Charleston County deputies have blocked a portion of Highway 165 where they believe a man is...
Man charged after deputies respond to Ravenel domestic violence call
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Berkeley County.
Coroner IDs 77-year-old killed in Berkeley Co. crash
The crash happened on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard at Orleans Road involving a school bus with West...
School bus driver, 6 students hurt in bus crash

Latest News

The SCPA and Lowe Development submitted a proposal to the city on Jan. 30 with details outlined...
Union Pier redevelopment breakdown, historical foundation weighs in on proposal
Alex Murdaugh jots down notes during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse...
LIVE: Day 13: Trial resumes after bomb threat at courthouse
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Berkeley County.
Coroner IDs 77-year-old killed in Berkeley Co. crash
Officers responded to 3525 Park Avenue Blvd. just before 1 a.m. in connection to a burglary...
Report: Suspects break through brick wall in Mt. Pleasant Costco theft