School bus driver, 6 students hurt in bus crash

The crash happened on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard at Orleans Road involving a school bus with West Ashley High School students.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 8:28 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say seven have been taken to a hospital following a crash involving a school a school bus.

The crash happened on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard at Orleans Road at 7:04 a.m., Charleston Police say. The right southbound lane of Sam Rittenberg Boulevard is blocked because of the crash.

Charleston County School District spokesman Andy Pruitt said the school bus was from West Ashley High School with 29 students aboard at the time of the crash.

Six of the students and the driver were taken from the scene to an area hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries, police say.

The students who remained on the bus were being observed by school nurses, Pruitt said.

