Trident Tech offering free dental services for children this month

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dental students at Trident Technical College are offering free dental checkups and services for children as part of National Children’s Dental Month.

Trident officials said these services benefit students just as much as they benefit the community.

The Little Smiles for the Heart program is open for the rest of February, on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, offering free dental services to children ages 3 to 12.

Melissa Copeland, the Department Head of Dental Services at Trident Technical College, said they offer free cleaning, sealing, x-rays, and fluoride.

She said the services are performed by dental hygiene and dental assisting students who are a part of Trident’s Dental Services Program.

These services are offered year-round for a low cost but are free in February for National Children’s Dental Health Month.

Copeland said students a part of their Dental Services Program need to see a certain number of children and adult patients to graduate. She said these free services help students meet their graduation criteria by giving them the opportunity to interact and work with children patients.

“Right now, there is a shortage of dental professionals. So we’re doing our best to produce as many hygienists as we can to help the dentists that are in the community as well. So it’s kind of a double-ended sword there, helping the patients but then also helping the professionals too,” Copeland said.

She said oral care starts at a young age, and if they can get young children to think oral health is important, they’ll continue that as they get older.

Anyone interested in making an appointment can call 843-574-6465 or email TTCDentalClinic@tridenttech.edu.

