Black Business Extravaganza in Berkeley Co. to bring owners together

Inside of the Berkeley County Library in Moncks Corner, the library is working to encourage Black History Month themed events.(Live 5)
By Emily Johnson
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - In honor of Black History Month, the Berkeley County Library Systems are hosting a Black Business Extravaganza on Saturday.

Any local Black-owned businesses are encouraged to sign up and attend to meet other professionals in the industry and to share and brainstorm ideas.

The event organizer, Romoma Shahe, says that many community members do not know these businesses exist and that Saturday can hopefully shine a light on them.

“We hope that it can bring people to the library and that the library is more than just checking out books,” Shahe says. “We offer all kinds of services, and we hope to be a beacon or even a partner with other businesses here in Berkeley County.”

Eight businesses have signed up so far, but the library is hoping for even more to enroll. The event takes place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Berkeley County Library in Moncks Corner.

“Hopefully, if all goes well, we can do it again, and we can do it outside of Black History Month and shine on other businesses, not just Black businesses, but other local businesses as well,” Shahe says.

To sign up for the Black Business Extravaganza, visit the Berkeley County Library Systems website.

