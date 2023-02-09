SC Lottery
Brzovic’s 23 lead Charleston past UNC Wilmington 93-61

Ante Brzovic scores 23 points as the College of Charleston crushed UNC Wilmington
Ante Brzovic scores 23 points as the College of Charleston crushed UNC Wilmington(CofC Athletics)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Ante Brzovic’s 23 points helped Charleston defeat UNC Wilmington 93-61 on Wednesday night.

Brzovic added seven rebounds and three steals for the Cougars (23-3, 11-2 Colonial Athletic Association). Ben Burnham scored 18 points while shooting 6 for 9 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Pat Robinson III shot 5 of 8 from the field and 8 for 9 from the line to finish with 18 points.

Jamarii Thomas led the way for the Seahawks (19-7, 9-4) with nine points and two steals. UNC Wilmington also got eight points and three steals from Shykeim Phillips. In addition, Nolan Hodge finished with eight points.

