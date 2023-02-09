Brzovic’s 23 lead Charleston past UNC Wilmington 93-61

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Ante Brzovic’s 23 points helped Charleston defeat UNC Wilmington 93-61 on Wednesday night.

Brzovic added seven rebounds and three steals for the Cougars (23-3, 11-2 Colonial Athletic Association). Ben Burnham scored 18 points while shooting 6 for 9 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Pat Robinson III shot 5 of 8 from the field and 8 for 9 from the line to finish with 18 points.

Jamarii Thomas led the way for the Seahawks (19-7, 9-4) with nine points and two steals. UNC Wilmington also got eight points and three steals from Shykeim Phillips. In addition, Nolan Hodge finished with eight points.

