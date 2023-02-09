SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

CDC adds COVID shot to list of routine vaccines for children, teens and adults

COVID-19 shots are included in new schedules of routinely recommended vaccines by the CDC.
COVID-19 shots are included in new schedules of routinely recommended vaccines by the CDC.(Prot Tachapanit via Canva)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The COVID-19 shot is now on the list of regularly scheduled routine vaccinations for children, teens and adults, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new recommendations were published Thursday in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality weekly report.

Along with the COVID-19 shot, key changes to the schedule include updated guidance on vaccines for the flu, measles-mumps-rubella and hepatitis B.

However, the guidance does not mean schools will require vaccination to enroll.

Those vaccination requirements are still being determined by state or local jurisdictions and not by the CDC.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh jots down notes during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse...
BLOG: Day 13: Trial resumes after bomb threat at courthouse
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
The crash happened on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard at Orleans Road involving a school bus with West...
School bus driver, 6 students hurt in bus crash
Officers responded to 3525 Park Avenue Blvd. just before 1 a.m. in connection to a burglary...
Report: Suspects break through brick wall in Mt. Pleasant Costco theft
A crash involving a Charleston County deputy has blocked the right lane of Highway 17 South...
Charleston County deputy involved in crash on Highway 17

Latest News

In this photo provided by Chad Fish, the remnants of a large balloon drift above the Atlantic...
US says China balloon could collect intelligence signals
Alex Murdaugh listens to his friend Chris Wilson testifying during trial for murder at the...
Defense trys to toss financial evidence in Murdaugh murder trial
FILE - This aerial photo shows part of the Bonanza Creek Ranch film set in Santa Fe, N.M., on...
Slain cinematographer’s Ukrainian relatives sue Alec Baldwin
The Navy Base Redevelopment District would establish a mixed-use urban area that will provide...
City of North Charleston considering new district, re-zone at old Navy base
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018....
Favre sues Mississippi auditor over welfare scandal comments