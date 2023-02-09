Charleston Co. School District hears feedback during Acceleration Schools event

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District hosted its last community night of the month on Thursday.

Families attended Hunley Park Elementary for the district’s third and final community event for its Acceleration Schools. The initiative focuses on equipping students for the next grade level and in the real world.

The main purpose of the meetings was for officials to receive feedback from families on what changes need to be made.

“Without parent voice, without their input, I mean we are just kind of serving schools as we see fit to serve the students in the schools,” Associate Superintendent of Acceleration Schools Jacqueline Hayes said. “But having their voice, their input, making them feel a part of the process is critical to moving our schools out of that priority in comprehensive support status that they’re in right now.”

Attendees heard from leadership, principals and teachers at Acceleration Schools about the world-class curriculum.

Current students and parents also shared their experience within the program.

