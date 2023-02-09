SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Charleston Co. School District hears feedback during Acceleration Schools event

The Charleston County School District hosted its last community night of the month on Thursday.
The Charleston County School District hosted its last community night of the month on Thursday.(Live 5/File)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District hosted its last community night of the month on Thursday.

Families attended Hunley Park Elementary for the district’s third and final community event for its Acceleration Schools. The initiative focuses on equipping students for the next grade level and in the real world.

The main purpose of the meetings was for officials to receive feedback from families on what changes need to be made.

“Without parent voice, without their input, I mean we are just kind of serving schools as we see fit to serve the students in the schools,” Associate Superintendent of Acceleration Schools Jacqueline Hayes said. “But having their voice, their input, making them feel a part of the process is critical to moving our schools out of that priority in comprehensive support status that they’re in right now.”

Attendees heard from leadership, principals and teachers at Acceleration Schools about the world-class curriculum.

Current students and parents also shared their experience within the program.

For additional information on Acceleration Schools impact in the Charleston County School District, click here.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh jots down notes during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse...
BLOG: Day 13: Trial resumes after bomb threat at courthouse
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
The crash happened on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard at Orleans Road involving a school bus with West...
School bus driver, 6 students hurt in bus crash
Officers responded to 3525 Park Avenue Blvd. just before 1 a.m. in connection to a burglary...
Report: Suspects break through brick wall in Mt. Pleasant Costco theft
A crash involving a Charleston County deputy has blocked the right lane of Highway 17 South...
Charleston County deputy involved in crash on Highway 17

Latest News

A Forest Service wildland firefighter uses a drip torch during a prescribed burn on the Andrew...
Prescribed burns begin for Francis Marion National Forest
Berkeley County School District spokesperson Katie Tanner says out of caution H.E. Bonner...
Lockdown at H.E. Bonner Elementary school lifted
East Bay Street between Queen and Market Streets, and Cumberland Street between Concord and...
FIRST ALERT: Power pole crash closes downtown Charleston streets
Inside of the Berkeley County Library in Moncks Corner, the library is working to encourage...
Black Business Extravaganza in Berkeley Co. to bring owners together