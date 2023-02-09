City of North Charleston considering new district, re-zone at old Navy base

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of North Charleston will consider an ordinance creating a new zoning district Thursday night at the site of a former Navy Base.

The Navy Base Redevelopment District would establish a mixed-use urban area that will provide office, retail, entertainment, civic and public uses, as well as a variety of urban housing choices for the region.

Then, the council will consider rezoning 89 parcels of land to be a part of the NBRD. The city of Charleston, the South Carolina Ports Authority and the South Carolina Department of Commerce Division of Public Railways own most of the land.

One parcel included in the zone is the non-profit Water Mission. The team of engineers, marketers, implementers, fundraisers, volunteers and donors works to create clean water systems for those who need them.

They recently sent a relief team to Turkey following the earthquakes.

Water Mission owns about 10 acres on the northernmost part of the former base. Founder and CEO George Greene says he enjoys the history of the area.

“Personally, growing up in Charleston; you know, I remember being out in the harbor and on boats and nuclear submarines coming and going and just kind of, you know, looking back on it, that was the middle of the Cold War,” Greene remembers.

He says he is excited about the potential for development along the old Navy Base since it will bring people to the neighborhood.

“As we look at more and more people coming into this area, whether it’s for a concert or whether it’s because it’s where they want to live or it’s where they want to go grab a meal,” Greene says. “There’s just some really neat things that are coming down the pipeline that are just going to make it an even more desirable place to be.”

The land is currently zoned with light or heavy industrial. The Planning Commission held a public hearing on Jan. 9, 2023, and voted unanimously to recommend approval.

“It’s just kind of crazy to think about how much growth we’ve had already been experienced and seen, and I think all that’s tied to everybody understands how valuable the location is,” Greene says.

The ordinance includes requirements for use, setbacks, street standard and streetscape use, all defined in its writing. You can read the details of the proposed NBRD here:

