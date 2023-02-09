Coastal Baseball Picked Fifth in the 2023 Sun Belt Baseball Preseason Poll

NEW ORLEANS – The Coastal Carolina baseball team received one first-place vote and was picked to finish fifth in the 2023 Sun Belt Conference Baseball Preseason Coaches Poll, which is voted on by the league’s head coaches.

The Chanticleers did not have a player selected to the preseason All-Sun Belt team, one of nine teams to not have a representative chosen for the preseason all-conference team.

Preseason nationally ranked Southern Miss received 11 first-place votes and totaled 192 points overall to be picked as the preseason favorite, while Georgia Southern and Texas State both placed in a tie for second overall with 158 points each.

Behind Georgia Southern and Texas State, who had one first-place vote, in fourth was Louisiana with 154 points, who also had one first-place vote.

Behind Coastal (151 points) in fifth were South Alabama (123), Old Dominion (116), Troy (109), Georgia State (76), and James Madison (73).

Rounding out the preseason poll was ULM (58) in 11th, App State (43) in 12th, Marshall (43) in 13th, and Arkansas State (23) in 14th.

Coastal head coach Gary Gilmore’s squad will open up the 2023 season with the Baseball at the Beach presented by VisitMyrtleBeach.com on Feb. 17-19 at Springs Brooks Stadium.

2023 SUN BELT CONFERENCE BASEBALL PRESEASON AWARDS

Preseason Player of the Year Noah Ledford, Georgia Southern (RS Sr., DH – Buford, Ga.)

Preseason Pitcher of the Year Tanner Hall, Southern Miss (Jr., SP – Zachary, La.)

Preseason All-Sun Belt Team Tanner Hall, Southern Miss (Jr., SP – Zachary, La.)

Levi Wells, Texas State (Jr., SP – La Porte, Texas)

Zeke Wood, Texas State (Sr., SP – Paris, Texas)

Triston Dixon, Texas State (Sr., RP – Conroe, Texas)

Julian Brock, Louisiana (Jr., C – Fulshear, Texas)

Carson Roccaforte, Louisiana (Jr., 1B – Port Neches, Texas)

Jesse Sherrill, Georgia Southern (Sr., 2B – Pensacola, Fla.)

Dustin Dickerson, Southern Miss (Jr., SS – Laurel, Miss.)

Jarrett Brown, Georgia Southern (Jr., 3B – Savannah, Ga.)

Max Ryerson, Georgia State (Sr., OF – Conway, S.C.)

Carson Paetow, Southern Miss (So., OF – Vancleave, Miss.)

Jose Gonzalez, Texas State (Sr., OF – Spring, Texas)

Noah Ledford, Georgia Southern (RS Sr., DH – Buford, Ga.)

Cameron Jones, Georgia State (Jr., UT – Kathleen, Ga.)

2023 SUN BELT CONFERENCE BASEBALL PRESEASON COACHES POLL

1. Southern Miss (11) – 192

T2. Georgia Southern – 158

T2. Texas State (1) – 158

4. Louisiana (1) – 154

5. Coastal Carolina (1) – 151

6. South Alabama – 123

7. Old Dominion – 116

8. Troy – 109

9. Georgia State – 76

10. James Madison – 73

11. ULM – 58

12. App State – 43

13. Marshall – 36

14. Arkansas State – 23

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.